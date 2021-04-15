DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after acquiring an additional 246,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT opened at $287.60 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.04.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.25.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

