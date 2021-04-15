DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $6,229,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $4,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of ARVN opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $3,292,103.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

