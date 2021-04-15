DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,823 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,753,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,886 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,442 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,274,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 819,660 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.