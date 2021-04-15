DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.63.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

