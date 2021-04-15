DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.43 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

