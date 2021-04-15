DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 175,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after buying an additional 200,178 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in ONE Gas by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after buying an additional 33,417 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

OGS opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

