DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.34% of ChannelAdvisor worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $181,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $25.25 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.33 million, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Also, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $70,339.23. Insiders sold a total of 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.