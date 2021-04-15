DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 157.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Xencor worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after buying an additional 247,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xencor by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on XNCR. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The business had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

