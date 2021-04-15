DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.74 Million Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1,125.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

