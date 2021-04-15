DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of PAAS opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

