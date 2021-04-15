DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.38 Million in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -12.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

