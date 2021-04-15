DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.62 Million in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

