DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $16,943,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $12,687,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

