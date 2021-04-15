DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $399,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 144.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

