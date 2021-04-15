DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 4,145 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $177,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $160,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

MGM stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

