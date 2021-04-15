DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 70,000 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of PDC Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,731,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328,825 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PDC Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,641,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

