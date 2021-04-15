DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 8,808 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after acquiring an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,087,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

