DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,126 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $29.58 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

