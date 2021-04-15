DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,200 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,449,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,880 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

PCRX stock opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

