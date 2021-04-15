DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 16,219 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $329.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.51 and its 200 day moving average is $282.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $27,910,835.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $19,917,221.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 805,247 shares of company stock worth $251,023,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

