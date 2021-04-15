DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 388 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $534.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.99 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

