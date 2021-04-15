DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 600 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 246,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,729,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,684,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $218.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.03 and a 200 day moving average of $151.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $218.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.46 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,374. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

