DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,772 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $229.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day moving average is $152.75. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

