DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $4,939,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,841,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $409,000.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

