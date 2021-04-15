Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $100.25 and last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 70044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145 in the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

