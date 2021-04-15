Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $94.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

