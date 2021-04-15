Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 495,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,340,941. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

