Dent Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Dent has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $220.67 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00067566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.32 or 0.00737939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00033418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.41 or 0.05856049 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

