Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Cap of $13.99 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $13.99 million and $1.11 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

