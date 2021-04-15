Deri Protocol Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 54.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $12.71 million and $1.10 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00067040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.15 or 0.00271393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.83 or 0.00741407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,543.09 or 0.99756727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.90 or 0.00867529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

