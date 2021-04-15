DerivaDAO Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.42 or 0.00008620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $141.35 million and $240,628.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.91 or 0.00747817 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00024447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,761.65 or 0.99878397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.35 or 0.00858314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

