Dether (DTH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,417.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. Dether has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $44,417.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Dether coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00066970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.39 or 0.00754594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038051 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

