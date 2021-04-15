Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $148.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Get TMX Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $108.02 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.