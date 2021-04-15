Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $22.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.03.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 122,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.