Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.