Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $10.81.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.