Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €43.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €43.50 ($51.18) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.90 ($61.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.87 ($53.96).

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €1.24 ($1.46) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €43.50 ($51.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,646 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.89. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

