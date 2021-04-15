Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 547,209 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Devon Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 675,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

