DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM opened at $391.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 161.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.78. DexCom has a 1 year low of $277.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total transaction of $2,281,054.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,902 shares of company stock worth $17,020,776. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 23.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $932,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.