DexKit (KIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. DexKit has a market cap of $3.47 million and $1.37 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DexKit has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DexKit coin can now be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00006885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00269443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00746818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,626.02 or 0.99407713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.68 or 0.00858236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DexKit

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com . DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit

Buying and Selling DexKit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DexKit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DexKit using one of the exchanges listed above.

