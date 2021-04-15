DEXTools (DEXT) Price Down 1.3% This Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $69.36 million and approximately $512,608.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.24 or 0.00720567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00088122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00033140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,681.50 or 0.05827141 BTC.

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

