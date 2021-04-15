DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $250.25

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.25 ($3.27) and traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.65). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.54), with a volume of 52,046 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88. The company has a market cap of £700.23 million and a P/E ratio of -26.83.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total value of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

