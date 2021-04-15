dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Hits $4.05 on Major Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $4.05 or 0.00006448 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $40.76 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00066422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.00733427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00033197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00037976 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,059,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

