DIA One Day Volume Reaches $60.72 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $4.93 or 0.00007829 BTC on exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $204.36 million and approximately $60.72 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00067440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.00767552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00033056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038226 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

