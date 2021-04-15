Diamond (DMD) Market Cap Reaches $11.60 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 10% against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $38,649.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00005137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002431 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000128 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00120543 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,589,006 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

