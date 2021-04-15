Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRNA stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,167 shares of company stock worth $1,429,458 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

