Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $879,337.48 and approximately $1,845.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.23 or 0.00534158 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002216 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001229 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2,493.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 822.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.