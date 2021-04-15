DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $63.08 million and $1.43 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00514355 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007510 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00022505 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.13 or 0.03369477 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

