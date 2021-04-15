DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.50

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 3202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

