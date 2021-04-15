Digitex Futures (DGTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00068639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00019500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.24 or 0.00742214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00089924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.63 or 0.06069360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00033307 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

